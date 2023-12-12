Fatal Collision On Hwy. 60 Near Hemlock Bluff In Algonquin Provincial Park

Members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 8, 2023, around 3:50 p.m., District of Nipissing Paramedic Services and the Township of South Algonquin Fire Department responded alongside OPP to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 near the Hemlock Bluff hiking trail in Algonquin Provincial Park. There were two vehicles involved, a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.

The highway remained closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members investigated.

Investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was travelling westbound and the passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound when the two vehicles collided. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased was identified as a 57-year-old of Mississauga. The name of the person was not released.

No charges were laid in relation to the collision.