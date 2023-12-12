West Parry Sound OPP Charge Wrong Way Driver With Impaired Driving

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 8, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a wrong way driver on Highway 400. Officers located and stopped the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Kai Chaput, 33 years-of-age of Sudbury Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Drive motor vehicle with alcohol readily available

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driver – fail to properly wear seat belt

Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2024. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers License Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The West Parry Sound OPP would like to thank the members of the public for calling 9-1-1 and reporting the driver.