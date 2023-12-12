Local Realtors Support Local Communities By Providing Meals To 1,599 Families In Need

Local Realtors with The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® once again generously donated to provide families in our communities with a meal this holiday season. This year we saw the need for support in our communities increase as the effects of inflation significantly increased grocery prices

and added to those families facing food insecurity.

This November the Lakelands Association of Realtors once again launched their Annual Turkey Challenge, which encourages their members to contribute $25 donations which are exchanged for grocery vouchers, placed in Christmas hampers by our local charities, and distributed to families in need in our communities to use as they see fit.

REALTOR Members who graciously donated $39,975 have provided 1,599 families in our communities with a festive meal this holiday season.

We extend our gratitude to all our members and brokerages for their unwavering support of the longstanding annual turkey challenge. Additionally, we appreciate our local charities, who will be executing the contributions throughout the holiday season.

REALTORS have the opportunity, beyond real estate transactions, to make a difference in our communities every day, therefore we are proud of our members for showing support during this elevated difficult time.

