HDMH South Wing Visiting Suspended Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Visiting to the South Wing inpatient unit at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site has been suspended after a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“For safety reasons, visiting restrictions are in place until further notice for South Wing at the Huntsville site,” said President and CEO Cheryl Harrison. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this outbreak as we try to keep everyone safe. Exceptions will be made for essential caregivers and other special circumstances.”