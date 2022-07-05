Three Vehicle Collision In Severn Causes Power Outage And Highway Closure

The Orillia OPP are responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound at Goldstein Road in Severn Township.

On July 4, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Orillia OPP, responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound at Goldstein Road, where one vehicle struck a hydro pole, and another struck the guardrail.

Hydro One was also dispatched to the scene to assess damages and safety concerns. Lane closures were ongoing while Road Crews repaired damages to the guardrail. The Highway was also closed for a short time at 9:30 a.m. to accommodate Hydro One to safely repair the damages and restore power to area homes.

A 53-year-old Driver from Ajax was subsequently charged with having an Insecure Load contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Orillia OPP reminds all members of the motoring public to take care and ensure all loads on or in their vehicles are safely secured.