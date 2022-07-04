Camp Wabanaki In Huntsville Temporarily Closes Due To Staff COVID-19 Outbreak

The camp has released the following statement:

To our Campers and Camper Families at YMCA Camp Wabanaki. Today, we are reaching out to you with heartbreaking news.

Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among Camp Staff and out of an abundance of caution, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has asked us to temporarily close our camp.

We are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to ensure Wab is safe to reopen.

We are offering camper families a few options to ensure campers still have the opportunity to attend camp this summer or to receive a full refund.

We understand this news will be difficult and disappointing to receive, and we sincerely apologize for this unavoidable impact on your family. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time.