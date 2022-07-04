Severn Appoints Councillor Philip Brennan To Represent Ward 3

Township of Severn has approved the appointment of Councillor Philip Brennan to represent the residents of Ward 3 for the remainder of the current term of council ending November 15, 2022.

Councillor Brennan’s professional experience has included multiple positions with varying provincial ministerial departments, leading large teams in the planning and implementation of complex projects while building strong relationships with stakeholders.

Councillor Brennan was one of six candidates for the Ward 3 vacancy that participated in open session interviews with Severn Council on June 23. Councillor Brennan’s considerable experience, his knowledge of Severn and the key issues impacting the community were identified by Council as strengths that would transfer effectively to his role as the new Ward 3 representative. Councillor Brennan’s responses to the interview questions highlighted his concern about the need for thoughtful and balanced development, protecting Severn’s natural environment, and continuing to enhance services to our community.

“I am honoured to have been selected as the representative for Ward 3. I look forward to serving the Severn community and building strong relationships with Council, as that is so important in being able to make decisions for the community that serves the greatest good. I have a strong record of commitment to positive change that I plan to maintain, I am looking forward to taking on my new responsibilities as Ward 3 Councillor.” —Councillor Philip Brennan

“On behalf of Council and staff, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Councillor Brennan and thank him for his commitment to the Severn community. It is a special privilege to have the opportunity to help shape the future of your community, and we are pleased to start working with Councillor Brennan and to benefit from his experience and skills.” —Mayor Mike Burkett

Councillor Brennan was sworn into office at a virtual Special Council meeting on June 29 at 9 a.m. You can view meeting on our YouTube channel.

Community members are welcome to contact Councillor Brennan by phone or email.