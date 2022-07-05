Motorcycle Driver Charged With Stunt Driving And Fail To Stop On Hwy. 60

Police have charged a Gatineau motorcycle driver with failing to stop for police and stunt driving.

On July 4, 2022, shortly after 10 p.m., Killaloe OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle on Highway 60, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

The motorcycle had been travelling 130km/h in a posted 80km/h zone and had failed to stop for police. Police did not pursue for safety reasons.

Shortly after, the motorcycle was observed on Mask Road, near Round Lake Road, and a traffic stop was conducted.

As a result, the 24-year-old driver from Gatineau has been charged with the following Highway traffic Act offences:

Fail to stop for police; and,

Operating a motor vehicle while performing a stunt – speeding.

The defendant was issued a summons to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The vehicle was towed and impounded for fourteen days. The driver’s licence was seized and suspended for thirty days.