Three People Unaccounted For After House Fire In Strong Township

On Monday November 29, 2021Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM), the Sundridge Strong Fire Department, the South River Machar Fire Department and the Magnetawan Fire Department responded to a residential fire at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Police say three people are currently unaccounted for.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the OFM and an update will be prepared as more information becomes available.

Robins Road, East of Highway 11 is closed until further notice.