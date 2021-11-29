First General Muskoka Receives Health And Safety Award From WSIB

First General Muskoka was among the winners of the Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards.

The recipients were announced at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Bureau’s (WSIB) Celebration of Health and Safety event Nov. 25.

First General Muskoka, a small construction business owned and operated by Ron Dahi, which provides emergency and catastrophic home restoration to the Huntsville, Ont. community, was recognized as this year’s Silver Level winners. The company was presented with $3,000 which can be invested into health and safety.

The management team at First General Muskoka made their employees’ mental health a key priority in their health and safety efforts following a tragic situation involving an employee, states a release. Over the past year, they’ve enhanced their Worker Wellbeing Program to better address and support mental health issues both inside and outside the workplace.

“We believe health and safety goes beyond preventing workplace incidents and injuries,” said Ron Dahl, owner of First General Muskoka in a statement. “It starts with cultivating a safe and healthy work culture that prioritizes a strong, positive workplace attitude.”

WSIB Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards recognize and applaud all of the efforts made by small businesses to keep their team, their customers and their communities safe – whether it is through small steps or big changes, indicates a release.

Submissions for the 2022 awards will be open next spring/early summer. More information on deadlines and application requirements will be available in the coming months on the WSIB website.

Visit wsib.ca for more information.