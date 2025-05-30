Three More Impaired Drivers Taken Off The Road By Bracebridge OPP

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers during the early morning hours today with impaired driving related offences.

On May 30, 2025, at 12:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision that occurred on Kanien’keha:ka lohatatie, formerly Muskoka Road 38, in Muskoka Lakes Township. The vehicle had partially left the roadway and became stuck in a swamp, none of the occupants sustained injuries. Officers attended and conducted an investigation into the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 37-year-old Shelby Loshaw of Port Carling, ON with Operation while Impaired and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025, to answer to her charges.

A short time later, at 2:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to complaints about a disturbance at an address near Balls Drive in Bracebridge and when they arrived, observed a vehicle leaving that caused concern. Officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 18-year-old Landen Koewn of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired, Over 80, Driving While Under Suspension and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025, to answer to his charges. See previous incident below.

At 5:25 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge. A vehicle left the roadway and a passerby reported a concern over the condition of the driver. Officers attended, conducted an investigation into the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 36-year-old Lucas Rowe of Bracebridge, ON with Operation while Impaired -Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025, to answer to his charge.

In Ontario, drivers who are charged with offences relating to impaired driving have their drivers licenses immediately suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.