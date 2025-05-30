Driver Charged For Going 170 km/h On Hwy. 11 In Strong Township

A traffic complaint on Highway 11 in Strong Township has resulted in a stunt driving charge.

On May 29, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 11, in the Township of Strong. Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle after observing it traveling at 170 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone.

As a result the 39-year-old driver from St. Catharines was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit

Fail to surrender Insurance Card

Additionally, the driver received a 30-day drivers licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on July 8, 2025.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises anyone with an urgent traffic complaint or concerns that someone may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to call 911 immediately.

For non-emergency traffic complaints, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit www.opp.ca/reportacrime. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).