Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Obstetrics Program Planning Ongoing With System Partners

Following the recent temporary consolidation of obstetrical services to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) continues to work closely with system partners to evaluate options for labour and delivery services in Muskoka.

Weekly meetings are taking place with Ontario Health and internal teams to actively review challenges, explore solutions, and monitor system capacity and patient safety. We are also maintaining open lines of communication with the Ministry of Health to better understand the path forward.

“We know how important local access to labour and delivery services is to the families of Muskoka,” says Cheryl Harrison, President & CEO. “We remain committed to ensuring safe, high-quality obstetrical care for all residents of Muskoka, both now and into the future.”

While emergency care can be accessed at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site, all labour and delivery services continue to be provided at the HDMH Site during this temporary transition.

“This is a challenging but necessary step to protect patient safety,” says Dr. Sheena Branigan, Chief of Obstetrics. “Our teams are engaged in thoughtful planning, and I’m optimistic that this collaborative process will help shape a strong and sustainable future for obstetrical care in our region.”

MAHC anticipates having more information to share in the coming weeks.