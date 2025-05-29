Snow Much Fun: Name The Plow Contest Is Back In Orillia

Submit your suggestions until June 30, 2025

The City of Orillia’s popular Name the Plow contest is back with two plows ready for names!

After an enthusiastic community response last year, the contest returns following the City’s Public Works Week Open House on May 24, where residents helped paint two plow blades (see photo) that are now in need of clever, creative names.

“We were blown away by the creativity and community spirit of last year’s Name the Plow contest. This year, we’re thrilled to build on that excitement and look forward to seeing even more fun and clever suggestions,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

Submissions are open until June 30, 2025, at orillia.ca/nametheplow. If you need assistance filling out the online form or do not have access to the internet and would like to submit a name, please contact Mikaela Mahoney, Manager of Fleet, at 705-325-2272 for assistance.

Once the submission period is complete on June 30, 2025, the City of Orillia’s Winter Control Team will vote to select their top five names from the submissions. Members of the public will then vote for their favourite in July.

The name will be unveiled this fall and displayed on the painted plows this winter season. The City will be clear coating the plow blades to protect the artwork during the plowing season.

Here are some considerations when submitting:

Names submitted should be under 20 characters and no more than three words.

Names submitted cannot be an individual’s name.

Names submitted should be a name that is created by the submitter, and not otherwise owned or trademarked by another entity, such as a movie, TV program, or person’s name, or reference to an existing company.

One submission per person. Duplicate submissions will not be accepted.

Email submissions or comments on social media will not be accepted or considered.

In 2024, more than 450 residents voted in the final round of the contest, ultimately selecting the name “Catch My Drift” for the winning plow.

To review the rules and to submit a name idea, please visit orillia.ca/nametheplow.