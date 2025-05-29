Smile Cookie Campaign Raises $64,599 For Waypoint Programs Helping Children And Youths

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is thrilled to announce that this year’s Smile Cookie campaign raised an outstanding $64,599 in support of its vital child and youth programs.

In an incredible display of community spirit, nearly 32,000 Smile Cookies were sold at four Tim Hortons locations in Penetanguishene and Midland.

“The Smile Cookie campaign showed how a simple purchase can make a real difference,” said Cindy Ball, Waypoint Director of Philanthropy. “Thanks to the customers who bought cookies, the volunteers who gave their time, and Tim Hortons for making it all happen, we raised vital funds to support Waypoint’s child and youth programs. This truly shows what’s possible when the community comes together.”

Funds raised will directly support Waypoint’s efforts to ensure local children and their families continue to receive compassionate, specialized care.

The iconic Smile Cookie is an ooey gooey chocolate chunk cookie decorated with a pink and blue smiling face. This year, customers helped raise a record $22.6 million, supporting more than 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States. Recipients include hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

Waypoint extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported this spring’s campaign; your kindness and teamwork are making a real impact on the lives of young people.