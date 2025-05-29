Orillia OPP Provide Update To Suspicious Vehicle Complaint

Members of the OPP Orillia Major Crime Unit, investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint reported April 24, 2025 in Orillia, Ontario.

On April 24, 2025, Orillia OPP received a call regarding a brown Subaru vehicle in the city of Orillia. The driver of the vehicle was talking to multiple individuals. It was later reported to the OPP as the individuals felt there might be some concerns surrounding the interactions. The Orillia Major Crime Unit (OMC) of the Orillia OPP continued the investigation and determined the driver’s actions were not criminal. There is no threat to public safety.

The OPP would like to remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings and to follow the buddy rule, ensuring you are with a friend or family member when out in public.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information that may be helpful, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.