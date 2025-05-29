Huntsville OPP Find Drugs And A Firearm Inside A Vehicle

On May 29, 2025 at 2;10 a.m., officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. were conducting general patrol on King William Street.

Officers observed a vehicle parked at the rear of a local business with a male apparently asleep inside the vehicle. The interaction quickly evolved into an impaired investigation and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. During the investigation, a schedule 1 substance and a firearm were located inside the vehicle. There is no threat to public safety.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Beam, 39 years old of Burk’s Falls Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – drugs

· Possession of schedule 1 substance – trafficking

· Transport prohibited device

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

The accused was held for a Bail hearing on May 29,2025 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The vehicle has been impounded for 7 days and the accused was also served a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension