Kaleb’s Story Shows Why Support For Orange Door Project Matters

Until June 22, the Orange Door Project is raising funds at Home Depot stores across Canada to help prevent youth homelessness and support young people currently experiencing it. In Midland, 100 per cent of donations will go to the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub, a vital local resource operated by Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and guided by the young leaders on the Youth Advisory Committee.

The Hub offers youths aged 12 to 25 access to mental health care, substance use support, social services, employment and education resources, primary care, and opportunities to connect through social activities like movie nights and cooking events — fostering a sense of belonging and community.

It’s also a welcoming space for people like Kaleb, 24, who found himself turning to a homeless shelter in the last year before learning about the Hub.

“I didn’t know what to do or where I could go or who I felt comfortable calling in that situation,” he said. “I was very down and kind of all over the place — it threw my head for a loop not knowing what was next.”

Kaleb found a supportive community at the Hub. With encouragement and support, he pursued housing and employment opportunities, and found the tools he needed through the Hub’s wraparound care. Today, he works as a dietary aide in a long-term-care home, has stable housing and is working toward his Grade 12 diploma.

“Coming here every day made me feel like I had a comfortable space,” he said. “I’m a lot more confident and open to trying things.”

Kaleb also wants people to understand that homelessness doesn’t always match the stereotypes — it often goes unseen and can affect anyone.

“People think it’s about drugs and people not doing what they need to do to help themselves, but sometimes you end up in a situation you didn’t plan for,” he explained.

Each year, 35,000-40,000 youths in Canada experience homelessness. Many face systemic challenges — 29 per cent identify as LGBTQ2+, 28 per cent are racialized, and 31 per cent are Indigenous.

Since 2016, the Orange Door Project has raised more than $17.6 million. The Home Depot Canada Foundation aims to invest $125 million by 2030 to end youth homelessness across the country.

How to help:

• Donate in-store at the register or online at canadahelps.org/en/dn/28220. Your support can help someone like Kaleb find hope, stability and a path forward.