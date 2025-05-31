Ramara Celebrates Recreation And Parks Month In June

The Township of Ramara is excited to join communities across Ontario in celebrating June is Recreation and Parks Month — an annual campaign that highlights the benefits of local parks, recreation programs, and community spaces.

This June, Ramara will be hosting a variety of events throughout the month to promote active living, personal well-being, and community spirit.

“Access to recreation and parks is one of the foundations of a strong and healthy community,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “We’re pleased to offer events that help residents of all ages get active, connect with others, and enjoy the many outdoor and recreational opportunities we have here in Ramara.”

Recreation and Parks Month is recognized across Ontario as a way to raise awareness of the important role that recreation and parks play in supporting physical and mental health, fostering inclusion, and building vibrant, connected communities.

Facebook and Instagram pages and visit ramara.ca/RecreationEvents for event listings and details. Registration is available through the Township of Ramara’s online portal or in person at the Ramara Centre, located at 5482 Highway 12. Throughout June, residents are encouraged to follow the Ramara Recreationandpages and visitfor event listings and details. Registration is available through theor in person at the Ramara Centre, located at 5482 Highway 12.

“This month is a celebration of all the ways parks and recreation help bring people together and support well-being,” said Justine Bayne, Recreation and Community Services Supervisor. “Whether you’re discovering a new trail, joining a fitness class, or attending a community event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Stay tuned for exciting events like Park and Play mornings exploring Ramara’s newest playgrounds, a fun drop-in day to preview Camp Ramara, free pickleball, drop-in yoga, and a Township-wide scavenger hunt that runs all month long. There’s something for everyone — kids, families, and adults alike. Check out the calendar for details on dates, times, and locations, and come celebrate!