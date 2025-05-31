Mayor Alcock Signs First Decisions Under Strong Mayor Powers

Effective May 1, 2025, the Mayor of the Town of Huntsville was granted additional Mayoral Powers and Duties Under the Municipal Act, also known as Strong Mayor Powers. Strong Mayor Powers offer resources to heads of council to accelerate the implementation of key shared municipal-provincial priorities such as housing, transit, and infrastructure. On May 28, Mayor Nancy Alcock signed her first four decisions under this authority delegating certain powers and duties to the Chief Administrative Officer as well as Council.

The first decisions are as follows:

Delegating to the CAO, the responsibility to oversee the Town’s organizational structure;

Delegating to the CAO, the authority over employment matters;

Delegating to Council the authority to appoint or dismiss the CAO;

Confirming the Committees of Council as existed on May 1, 2025, and the appointed Chairs and Vice-Chairs to remain in place for the remainder of the 2022-2026 term of Council

“I believe effective governance is built on strong collaboration, where every voice contributes to a shared vision, and strategic leadership transforms that vision into purposeful action. The decisions made today using Strong Mayor Powers reflect my confidence in the strength of our Huntsville team and my continued commitment to the collaborative work we do to advance our community’s strategic priorities including housing.” – Mayor Nancy Alcock

Decisions made using Strong Mayor Powers will be made available to the public on the Mayor Powers and Decisions page on Huntsville.ca.