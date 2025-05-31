Members Of The Public Help Bracebridge OPP Remove Two Impaired Drivers

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving after receiving concerns from members of the public.

On May 23, 2025, just before 3:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers received a concern from a member of the public who was driving on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge about the driving behaviour of another motorist. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 34-year-old Kimberly Elliott of Barrie, ON with Operation while Impaired, Operation while Impaired – Over 80 and Operation while Prohibited. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On May 24, 2025, just before 7:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded reports of concerning driving from a member of the public on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge. The vehicle was located a short time later travelling south on Highway 11 South and officers conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested and charged 38-year-old Alanna Rogers of Bracebridge, ON with Operation while Impaired, Operation while Impaired – Over 80 and Dangerous Driving. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 17, 2025 to answer to her charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.