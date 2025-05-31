OPP Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision In Midland

A motorcycle operator has succumbed to his injuries following a single vehicle motorcycle collision this afternoon.

On May 30, 2025 just before 5:00 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended Curry Road in the Town of Midland in response to a report of a collision. Officers located an injured male near a badly damaged motorcycle.

Simcoe County Paramedics performed life-saving measures and transported the operator to a local hospital however he was pronounced deceased. The collision victim is a 19 year-old male of Tay Township.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) members are currently in attendance to assist with the investigation. Curry Road between Midland Point Road and Tay Point Road is expected to be closed late into the evening.

This investigation is on-going however it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for anyone who may have witnessed, has video/dash cam footage or information relating to the collision and has not yet spoken with police, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.