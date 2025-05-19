Bracebridge OPP Charged Two Drivers During the First Day Of The Holiday Long Weekend

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers during the first day of the holiday long weekend.

On May 16, 2025, at 8:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with officers from the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team were conducting a RIDE program on Kanien’keha:ka lohatatie, formerly Muskoka Road 38, near Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township. A vehicle proceeded to the RIDE program and officers began an investigation into the presence of alcohol, and subsequently arrested and charged 34-year-old Michael Quesnel of Gravenhurst with Operation while Impaired- Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 17, 2025, to answer to his charge.

On May 17, 2025, at 12:25 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of loud vehicle driving in an unsafe manner in Annie Williams Park, on Santa’s Village Road in Bracebridge, as well as along side streets in the same area. Officers located the vehicle nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 18-year-old Landen Keown of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired, Over 80, Dangerous Operation, Mischief and Novice Driver- B.A.C. above zero. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 10, 2025, to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.