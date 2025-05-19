Collision In Windermere Has OPP Trying To Locate The Driver

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred at Windermere golf course in Muskoka Lakes Township and significant damage was caused.

On May 17, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Golf Avenue Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a fence coming to rest on a tennis court causing significant damage to the both the property and the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and has not yet been located.

A witness told Muskoka411 that police know who they are looking for and when they knocked on her door she refused to answer.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who has information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.