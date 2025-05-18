Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival Puts Muskoka Centre Stage With Music, Community, And Immersive Local Experiences

Single Day Tickets And Weekend Passes Available Now

Visit TallPinesFestival.Com To Secure Yours Today

The award-winning Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival returns to Gravenhurst’s Gull Lake Park July 18-19 for its fourth annual celebration of music, art, and community – this year with an expanded lineup of local partners and unique Muskoka experiences. More than just a music festival, Tall Pines is a tribute to the region’s land, lakes, and culture—offering festival goers an immersive weekend experience both on-site and beyond. The festival grounds will be buzzing with activity, from the Artisan Vendor Village—featuring over a dozen local makers—to family-friendly Kids Zone with performances from Pete & Anna. Guests can indulge in Food Truck Row, with crowd-pleasing options like Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Kick Ass Pizza, and Halibut House Fish & Chips, rent a canoe from the beach between sets, unwind in the Safe Cannabis Consumption Zone, or take part in the Ministry of Natural Resources’ “Learn to Fish” program—a free, hands-on fishing experience running twice daily throughout the weekend.

A dynamic roster of on-site partner activations brings the Muskoka spirit to life, with pop-ups from Dillon’s Small Batch Distillery, Lake of Bays Brewery, and Matt & Steve’s Caesar Bar. Attendees can also sample Neal Brothers Snacks, SPY Cider, and Nutrafarms, learn more about Cottage Life and Corcoran Horizon Real Estate, and connect with the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Circle. This year, Tall Pines has partnered with Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary—a remarkable facility dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and return of animals to the wilds of Muskoka. In support of their work, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Sanctuary, and they’ll have a dedicated on-site footprint to raise awareness and much-needed funds, offering a curated selection of exclusive merchandise.

Extending the weekend’s theme of nature, community, and connection even further, Tall Pines invites attendees to take part in Land & Lakes Muskoka Experiences—a curated series of outdoor adventures running the week before, during, and after the festival. Developed in partnership with Muskoka Tourism and Explorers Edge, Tall Pines is your gateway to discovering the Great Canadian Wilderness just north of Toronto. Explore the region with adventures like treetop zip lining with Treetop Trekking, forest foraging with Wild Muskoka, ATV rides with Yamaha Motor Adventures, and wakeboarding with Muskoka Wake. Visitors can also paddle the South Muskoka River with LIV Outside or join guided canoe trips through the world-famous Algonquin Park with Algonquin Outfitters.

The beloved two-day event will kick off on Friday, July 18 with performances by Matthew Good and His Band, The Strumbellas, The Pursuit of Happiness, Buck Twenty, and Loviet. Moist will headline Saturday, July 19, closing out the festival with Sloan, Choclair, Ché Aimee Dorval, Natasha Fisher, and Alex Kaye Black rounding out the day’s performances.

The Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival is proudly supported by Tourism Gravenhurst, Discover Muskoka, RTO12/Explorers’ Edge, Ontario Creates, and FACTOR.