Three More Impaired Drivers Reported By Bracebridge OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three more motor vehicle operators with impaired driving related offenses within 25 hours.

On Sunday August 18th, 2024, just before 10:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a man who had been inside a commercial establishment in Bracebridge on Depot Drive, who then got into a vehicle. Officers arrived, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, and the driver was transported to hospital for medical care. Police have charged 29-year-old Devon Meeks of Gravenhurst with Operation while Impaired- Drugs. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 17, 2024 to answer to his charge.

On Monday August 19th, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received several calls from members of the public about a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a fence on James Street near Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst. Officers attended and subsequently arrested and charged 37-year-old Rajubhai Patel of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired, Over 80 and Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent. The accused was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on August 20, 2024.

On Monday August 19th, 2024 just after 11:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers received multiple reports from members of the public in various locations in Bracebridge about the concerning driving behaviour of a vehicle. Officers conducted patrols and ultimately the driver was located on Highway 11 South near Cedar Lane. Police arrested and charged 33-year-old Bradley Cumber of Huntsville, ON with Operation While Impaired, Over 80, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Mischief. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 1, 2024, to answer to his charges.

Police officers in Ontario have been utilizing the tools required to assess a driver’s level of impairment by alcohol for many years. Many people are not aware that officers also have access to the tools and techniques necessary to assess a driver’s impairment by drugs. The penalty in Ontario for being charged with impaired driving related offenses can include an immediate 90-day drivers license suspension and a minimum 7-day vehicle impoundment.