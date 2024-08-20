On August 8, Cam Galloway, a breakout country music talent from Muskoka, took to the Boots and Hearts stage for the first time as part of their Emerging Artist Showcase. Muskoka411 had the pleasure of catching up with Galloway after his recent performance at The Lake Joseph Club—one of many local summer gigs—to talk about his journey in music and what’s next for him.

Born and raised in Bracebridge, Galloway has honed his craft and found his voice playing at intimate local venues and breweries.

“I grew up on a lot of music with my dad,” the 21-year-old recalls during our recent interview. “It’s cool to have found something I loved so early on.” That early passion for music was nurtured in the unlikeliest of places—a now-closed Irish pub called Kelly’s Kitchen, where a teenage Galloway nervously strummed his guitar at an open mic night. “I played three songs, and a waitress asked if I could put together a three-hour set for a paid gig,” he says. “I thought, ‘You can get paid to do this?’ That was a game-changer.”

Before his foray into music, Galloway dabbled in acting, a pursuit that would later influence his commanding stage presence. “Acting made me comfortable on stage,” he says. “Whether it’s a big festival or a quiet dinner set, I try to bring high energy to every performance.”

Galloway’s schedule is packed, especially in the summer months when Muskoka’s population swells with vacationers. From Clear Lake Brewery to Bracebridge Barrel House, his performances are a staple of the local entertainment scene. Despite the variety of venues, Galloway maintains a consistent approach: “It’s cool as an entertainer because it gives you experience in different environments.”

This summer, Galloway reached a significant milestone in his burgeoning career: a performance at Boots and Hearts as part of their Emerging Artist Showcase. Selected from hundreds of applicants, Galloway was one of eight up-and-coming artists chosen to compete at the festival, a testament to his growing reputation. “When I found out I was selected, I was freaking pumped,” he says with a laugh.

Although he didn’t advance to the final round, the experience was invaluable. “It was awesome to meet the other artists and make connections,” he says. “And playing at Boots and Hearts—it was surreal.”

The previous year, Galloway was down in the crowd watching Boots and Hearts and was inspired to finish a song he had been writing with his friend and producer Brent Fortin.

One year later, Galloway was up on stage with Fortin performing that very song: “Sober You.” The song reflects Galloway’s own experiences with relationships, though he prefers to keep the details vague. “I like to leave it open to interpretation,” he says. “Once you say what a song is about, it loses that mystery.”

As he looks to the future, Galloway is clear-eyed about the challenges ahead. “I need to write more songs and work with different people,” he admits. “The goal is to build myself more as an artist.” Part of that process involves attending industry events like the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Edmonton, where he hopes to make further connections.

For now, Galloway remains anchored in Muskoka, the place that has shaped him both personally and professionally. Despite the allure of Nashville and other music hubs, he finds it hard to imagine leaving. “When I was younger, I thought I’d leave, but now I just love it here,” he says, noting that he’s even worn a “Muskoka Forever” hat on stage to signal his pride in his roots.

What’s next for Galloway? More writing, more performances, and more of the quiet grind that defines the life of an emerging artist. As summer fades and his schedule slows, he plans to dedicate more time to his craft with an eye toward the future. “I can’t live without music,” he says. “I’ll do it for the rest of my life.”