Collision Claims The Life Of Two People From Muskoka Lakes

On August 12, 2024, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey County Paramedic Services and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to a report of a serious collision involving a single motor vehicle. The 92-year-old driver from Muskoka Lakes was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The 85-year-old passenger from Muskoka Lakes was transported to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, the passenger has now died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim will not be released due to the privacy of the family.

The roundabout at Highway 21 and Bruce Road 10/Grey Bruce Line was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting with the investigation.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.