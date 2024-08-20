Midland Civitan Club Donates $10,000 To Help Fund New MRI Machine At Georgian Bay General Hospital

In July, the Midland Civitan Club donated $10,000 to help fund a new MRI machine at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH). This gift brings the total amount raised for the MRI machine to $2.92-million of the GBGH Foundation’s $4-million goal.

An MRI at GBGH will enhance overall patient experience and reduce wait times, improving health outcomes for individuals across the area GBGH serves. Construction on the 2,000 square foot addition to house the MRI began in June 2024, and is expected to be completed early in 2025.

“We feel that the addition of an MRI facility will only enhance the services of our local hospital and help better serve the residents of North Simcoe,” says Mike Tinney, president, Midland Civitan Club. “Our hospital is probably the single most important part of our community and I’m sure that we will continue to support it as long as we can.”

The Midland Civitan Club has been investing in excellent care at GBGH for more than 20 years, with total gifts of more than $75,000. The club has supported the purchase of a new CT scanner, the renovation of the Emergency Department and many pieces of equipment.

“The generosity and kindness of the Midland Civitan Club continues to make a difference at GBGH,” says Victoria Evans, key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “Their investment today is helping us get even closer to an MRI at GBGH, and we are so thankful that they have chosen to support our community in this way.”

For more information on the MRI project at GBGH, please visit: https://gbghf.ca/current-needs/mri/