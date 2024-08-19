Aggressive Motorcylists/Drivers Beware – OPP Is In The Air

A 56 per cent increase in motorcyclist fatalities – almost all preventable – has the OPP expanding its vantage point to the sky with its Cessna airplane.

More motorcycle collisions again this week brings this year’s fatalities to 39, setting the stage for a possible 10-year high in motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads. Three motorcyclists under the age of 19 and two passengers are among the riders who have lost their lives this year.

Through the OPP’s Aerial Enforcement Program (AEP), the Cessna 206 is an effective tool for spotting and tracking motorcyclists (and other drivers) who think traveling at high speeds is worth the risk, be it for the thrill or as a means of evading police officers who spot them from the ground.

The AEP airplane is also effective for detecting other aggressive drivers such as those who follow too closely or make unsafe lane changes, which are among the behaviours attributed to fatalities every year.

The OPP reminds riders as well as motorists who share roadways with them that motorcyclists are the most vulnerable drivers on our roads – even when they drive safely.

The OPP is counting on all motorcyclists and drivers to do their part to prevent further loss of life on our roads. All it takes is safe, responsible driving and complying with traffic laws which are designed to keep the motoring public safe.

DID YOU KNOW?

The OPP Cessna pilot is accompanied by a police observer who uses specialized equipment to calculate the distance a vehicle travels between highway markings to accurately determine a driver’s speed.