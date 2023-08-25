Three Hurt After Car Jumps Curb, Goes Onto Sidewalk In Orillia

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
Members of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a collision where a single motor vehicle struck pedestrians.

On August 24, 2023, around 12:00 p.m., members of the Orillia OPP Detachment along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a motor vehicle striking pedestrians on Mississauga Street near Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

Three pedestrians were injured and taken to hospital and a youth pedestrian was transported to hospital by ORNGE to be treated for unknown injuries.

Investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI).

