One Hurt After Fail To Remain Collision On Coldwater Road

Members of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a fail to remain collision between two motor vehicles.

On August 24, 2023, around 12:28 p.m., members of the Orillia OPP Detachment along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single vehicle striking a light standard on Coldwater Road West near Collegiate Drive in Orillia.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital. A second vehicle believed to be involved left the scene without stopping. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information related to this incident are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536.