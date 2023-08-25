OPP Execute Warrant At A Residence

An early morning search warrant at a residence in Laurier Township has led to a person being arrested.

On August 23, 2023, just after 6:00 a.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and OPP Aviation Services assisted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Laurier Township.

One person was taken into custody without incident.

OPP would like to advise that there is no concern for public safety.

Investigation is in the early stages and further information will be provided when it is available.