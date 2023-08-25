Nuclear Medicine Services Return To Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Nuclear Medicine services are once again being provided at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

In order to accommodate a major renovation of the Diagnostic Imaging department, Nuclear Medicine services were suspended in March 2020 to allow for an expansion and re-design of the space adjacent to the hospital’s Emergency Department. Part of the renovations included re-locating the new CT scanner and creating additional space for a state-of-the-art MRI that arrived earlier this year, allowing the existing MRI to remain in service throughout the project.

“We’re very excited to bring nuclear medicine back to Soldiers’. This is great news for our patients and clinicians,” said Dr. Noah Wortsman, Chief of Diagnostic Services at OSMH, who acknowledged healthcare partners, particularly RVH in Barrie, for providing coverage during this transition.

“Nuclear medicine tests fill an important role in the workup of cancer, certain endocrine disorders, kidney function, and cardiac health. We are pleased to be able to resume offering the same examinations we previously performed to our patients once again.”

Prior to the start of the renovation, OSMH completed approximately 1200 Nuclear Medicine Tests per year.