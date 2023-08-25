OPP Discuss Issues With Recent Amber Alert

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified the issue which impacted the release of an AMBER Alert Wednesday night. The OPP’s system is once again fully functional.

During the attempt to issue an AMBER Alert, the OPP experienced a technical issue. As a result, the OPP contacted the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC), its counterpart at Emergency Management Ontario, which was able to issue the alert on the OPP’s behalf to LTE-connected wireless devices in the area where the child was last seen. This approach was supported by investigators, who had reason to believe the suspect had not travelled far.

We have now identified that this issue was the result of an automated third-party software update. The issue has been resolved, and the OPP’s AMBER Alert system is once again fully functional.

The OPP is taking multiple steps to ensure this does not happen in the future:

OPP technical teams have been working to create a backup to circumvent automated updates that are outside the OPP’s control.

The OPP is creating a manual process to enable access to the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination (NAAD) system (also known as Alert Ready) without third-party software.

The OPP will continue to test the system on a regular basis.

The OPP thanks the public for their engagement and patience. The AMBER Alert system has proven to be highly effective in disseminating critical information to the public during child abductions.