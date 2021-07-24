Three Drivers Charged With Distracted Driving While OPP On Scene Of A Collision

On July 22, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP, with the assistance of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS), Carling and McDougall Township Fire Services, ORNGE Air Ambulance and Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single commercial motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Carling Township.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by Carling and McDougall Fire Services and was transported to hospital by ORNGE where treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 69 was closed at times, with periods of alternating traffic flow during the investigation.

Officers laid three distracted driving charges while at the scene as drivers held their cell phones while passing the collision.

Myth: “Distracted driving isn’t as risky as impaired driving.”

Truth: Distracted driving is the #1 killer on our roads, causing more deaths than impaired driving and speeding.