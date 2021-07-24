Penetanguishene Resident Passed Out At The Wheel, Charged With Impaired Driving

A concerned citizen contacted police about a possible impaired driver passed out in the parking lot of a Harriet Street home.

Responding officers from Southern Georgian Bay OPP located the vehicle at 11:31 p.m. July 21, 2021 and spoke with the driver. An impaired driving investigation was commenced resulting in lone occupant of the vehicle, Robert Cascagnette 63 years of Penetanguishene being charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has a court date next month.