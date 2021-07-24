Electrical Safety For Swimming Pools And Spas

When it comes to safety in and around the swimming pool or spa, drowning is usually the first danger that comes to mind. However, there is another danger that is shockingly just as dangerous – electrical shock. Fret not, though. We want to advocate for pool safety, so we put together a useful guide that can help you prevent potentially hazardous disasters around a pool or spa.

Follow These Spa and Pool Safety Tips

Keep all outdoor receptacles covered and dry – especially those around pools, spas, and other summer water activities.

Install ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) outside. They help prevent electrocutions and electric shock injuries. Using portable GFCIs also helps increase electrical safety around the pool or spa.

All electrical equipment used for swimming pools, even the cleaning equipment, must be grounded.

Keep electrical devices and cords at least three metres away from water sources.

Use battery-operated appliances instead of cord-connected appliances in and around the pool or spa.

Make sure nobody handles electrical devices when wet, either from water activities or perspiration.

No power lines should be hovering over a swimming pool or spa.

Don’t go in the pool or spa before, during, or after a thunderstorm.

An electrician should inspect and upgrade your pool, spa, or hot tub per the Canadian Electrical Code to avoid electric shock.

Follow these tips in case you or someone else gets shocked in a pool:

Move away from the source of the shock.

Get out of the water. Don’t use a metal ladder as it is an electrical conductor and may intensify the shock.

Immediately turn off all power to prevent rescuers from becoming victims.

Call or make sure someone else calls 911.

Use a rescue hook (shepherd’s crook) to pull the victim out of the water carefully.

Position the victim on their back, then check for breathing and administer CPR if needed.

Using electrical devices, such as appliances, equipment, and tools outdoors, also poses spa and pool safety risks and other personal injury risks. Check out these indoor electrical safety tips.