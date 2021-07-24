RVH Closes Emergency Parking Lot For Resurfacing Project

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is currently resurfacing its staff and visitor parking lots.

As part of Phase 2 of this project, the Emergency Parking Lot will be closed as of Friday, July 23rd and construction fencing will be erected to prepare for renovations over the weekend. It is anticipated this lot will be closed to the public for two weeks.

People arriving at RVH’s Emergency department should use the drop-off zone in the Emergency entrance and then park in the Main Visitor Parking Lot.

RVH apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this resurfacing project.