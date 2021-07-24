PRISM Theatre In The Park Returns For Its 10th Year To Annie Williams Park This Summer

PRISM Theatre In The Park returns to Annie Williams Park in early August, with a plan! Guests and ticket-holders will be treated to an outdoor theatre production, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, and produced by special arrangement with Broadway Publishing Inc NYC www.broadwayplaypub.com.

A full-on comedy romp performed by three talented local actors, all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays are “prevented” in just under two hours. As one reviewer called it, “Shakespeare written by Reader’s Digest, acted by Monty Python, and performed at the speed of the minute waltz”. Performances are set to take place on the park stage, August 3 – 5 and August 10 – 14, beginning at 7 pm.

As usual, guests will bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy what is becoming a summer tradition in Muskoka, our Tenth Anniversary Celebration in the Park, and one that event organizers are especially looking forward to this year. Covid-friendly pricing is in effect with Adults $10. Children 12 and under $5.

“We’re looking forward to an entirely safe event, following all Provincial Health and Safety Protocols”, reports Robin Clipsham, one of the organizers. “We intend to adhere to all guidelines, so that everyone can enjoy a safe, fun return to our performances in beautiful Annie Williams Park in August.” Guests will be asked to sign in and are reminded to bring their own water bottles or soft drinks, as refreshments will not be available this year.

Even though things may not look exactly the same, with social distancing seating in effect, the company promises a great show and a warm welcome back to theatre under the stars.

To book tickets, go to www.muskokastageworks.com or www.muskokastageworks.ca

For more information or to contact: Robin Clipsham muskokastageworks@gmail.com 705.205.0989