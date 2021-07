Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Tree of Life Canada ULC is recalling Cahill’s brand Original Irish Porter Cheese from the marketplace due to possiblecontamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese 2.27 kg 00034463010160 22-JA-13

21125 Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese 200 g 00034463016056 21-DE-13

21126 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.