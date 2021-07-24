Heavy Rain Saturday Afternoon Into This Evening

Heavy rainfall with localized amounts reaching 30 to 50 mm. Isolated amounts in excess of 50 mm.

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka, Ont.

Haliburton, Western Algonquin Park

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area this afternoon through this evening. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times, with locally heavy rainfall accumulations likely.

Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area later today.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.