Here Is What The Bala Falls Bridge Could Look Like

The Township of Muskoka Lakes says it is inviting public feedback on the proposed design concept alternatives for the Bala Falls Road Bridge.

You can view the design concepts, vote and provide written comment here: http://ow.ly/1i4Z50FBvRV.

The bridge crosses the south channel outlet from Lake Muskoka into Moon River and has deteriorating concrete, with erosion at the base of the piers that restricts load capacity for vehicles.

The bridge was first constructed in the early 1900s. The deadline to vote or submit comments is August 20, 2021.

Learn more about the Bala Falls Road Bridge Environmental Assessment Study by visiting the project page at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca.