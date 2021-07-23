Spray Paint Mischief In Gravenhurst Prior To A Muskoka Pride Event

Bracebridge OPP say they are currently investigating a mischief that occurred sometime overnight on Monday July 19, 2021 on Theatre Road in Gravenhurst, Unknown suspect(s) used spray paint to write very derogatory words on the pavement in front of the Drive-In Theatre where a Muskoka Pride event was being held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Town of Gravenhurst public works staff were quick to respond to the request to clean the area.

Call OPP or Crime Stoppers if you have any information that can assist.