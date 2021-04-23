Those Pregnant Now Eligible For Vaccination, Additional Vaccination Spots Available At Barrie Clinic

As of today, those who are pregnant are now eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments under the highest risk health conditions in Ontario’s Phase 2 prioritization guidance. They can book an appointment through the provincial call centre by calling at 1-888-999-6488. A letter from a health care provider is not required for vaccination.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been added to the 29 Sperling Drive vaccine clinic in Barrie for today, Friday April 23, Saturday April 24, Friday April 30 and Saturday May 1.

Those who are 60 years of age and older who have not yet booked their first dose can book an appointment directly at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those who have pre-registered and have received their booking code from the ministry are encouraged to book an appointment at one of these clinics.

For more information about COVID-19 and who is now eligible to book an appointment or pre-register, please visit smdhu.org.