“This Win Will Help With My Retirement,” Victoria Harbour Man Wins $250,000

Beg, good and chili were only some of the words that Thomas Lacroix of Victoria Harbour revealed on her INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE (Game #2232) ticket to win a $250,000 top prize.

Thomas, a married father of two, says he is a regular lottery player and enjoys INSTANT CROSSWORDS. “It’s my time to relax – sit back and play my tickets, ” he shared.

He noticed that his ticket revealed a lot of words, so he checked it using the OLG Lottery App. “I was in shock,” he said. “My daughter was shocked too!”

Thomas plans to purchase a car, buy a new boat and take his family to Disney World when it’s safe.

“This win will help with my retirement,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at King’s Little General Convenience on King Street in Midland.