“This Is Getting Out Of Hand” Vandals Continue To Target Monck Public School

Residents are fed up as Monck Public School in Bracebridge continues to be targeted by vandals with writing on the portables and trash being left in the yard.

Windows are being smashed again and it’s only getting worse according to parents.

Bracebridge OPP continues to receive multiple complaints from businesses and from Monck Public School on Wellington Street, about ongoing mischiefs including smashed windows, writing on the portages, garbage and damage to property.

Anyone with information’s asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.