PetSmart Canada Launches Spooky New Costume Collection And Offers Tips for Halloween With Your Pets

PetSmart’s newest Halloween collection gives pets of all sizes and personalities the chance to join in on the celebration with trendy costumes, toys and treats for dogs, cats, guinea pigs, fish and even reptiles. Whether attending a virtual party, celebrating via social media, or greeting trick-or-treaters at home, the collection gives all pet parents the chance to bring their pet into the fun.

Finding the Perfect Costume for Your Pets:

After finding the perfect costume, PetSmart’s resident veterinarian, Jennifer Freeman, DVM, offers some tips on how to ensure your pet is comfortable while dressing up and able to celebrate stress-free.

Stress-Free Halloween Costume Tips for Pets:

Take baby steps . Start with trying on a simple accessory, like a bandana. If your pet allows this and walks around with it for a few minutes, reward him with a treat and praise. Not all pets like wearing clothes and some may become stressed or agitated while wearing a costume this Halloween. However, many pets just need a little coaxing and positive reinforcement.

. Start with trying on a simple accessory, like a bandana. If your pet allows this and walks around with it for a few minutes, reward him with a treat and praise. Not all pets like wearing clothes and some may become stressed or agitated while wearing a costume this Halloween. However, many pets just need a little coaxing and positive reinforcement. Consider the weather. Pets can overheat easily, so ensure their clothing is not too bulky or heavy if the weather is warm. Watch for elastic features around the paw area and be certain there is enough room around the widest area of the chest. If a pet can easily trip over the legs, try another type of clothing.

Pets can overheat easily, so ensure their clothing is not too bulky or heavy if the weather is warm. Watch for elastic features around the paw area and be certain there is enough room around the widest area of the chest. If a pet can easily trip over the legs, try another type of clothing. Ensure the costume is secure . Once you’re able to dress your pet in a costume, it’s important that it not limit movement, allowing your pet to walk, bark, meow and see without difficulty. Also make sure there aren’t any accessories attached that are easy to chew and/or swallow.

. Once you’re able to dress your pet in a costume, it’s important that it not limit movement, allowing your pet to walk, bark, meow and see without difficulty. Also make sure there aren’t any accessories attached that are easy to chew and/or swallow. Reward with something tasty . After you put the apparel or costume on your pet, reward him with one of his favorite treats so he associates the costume with getting a snack.

. After you put the apparel or costume on your pet, reward him with one of his favorite treats so he associates the costume with getting a snack. Keep an eye on body language. Pets do an excellent job communicating through body language and letting you know if they’re uncomfortable. Pay extra attention to your pet if attending parties or events with other pets as it can be difficult to notice if they’re wearing a costume.

PetSmart is also offering an array of fun treats and toys for pets that prefer to celebrate without a costume. Pet parents can spoil their pets with Halloween Boo Cookies or new Halloween Pumpkin Split Antler Cabin Chews, or grab some fun toys like the Thrills & Chills Pumpkin Flattie Toy and the Halloween Party Ball Cat Toy .

For more information, including PetSmart’s full Halloween collection, visit PetSmart.ca/Halloween .

SOURCE PetSmart