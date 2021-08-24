Ongoing Issues Of Mischief In Bracebridge: OPP

Bracebridge OPP has received multiple ongoing complaints from businesses and an elementary school in the Wellington Street/Salmon Road area of Bracebridge, about ongoing mischiefs including smashed windows and damage to property.

Members of the public have shared that during nighttime hours, groups of people on bicycles and ATV’s are present in that area and people are encouraged to call police if anything unusual is noticed.

This persistent issue comes at a great cost to the involved victims and police are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000