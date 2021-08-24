Orillia – Midland Under A Heat Warning

Heat and humidity expected today and Wednesday.

Heat warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Daytime maximum temperatures: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 37 to 42.

Nighttime minimum temperatures: 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.